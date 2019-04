59-hour, 22-film Marvel marathon at select AMC theaters will culminate with premiere of Avengers: Endgame

NEW YORK -- Marvel movie fans, Assemble!Three AMC Theaters across the country--in New York, Chicago and San Francisco--are giving moviegoers the opportunity to watch every single Marvel movie in a row leading up to the release ofThat means fans will get to spend a total of 59 hours and 7 minutes watching 22 Marvel movies back-to-back.The epic marathon will kick-off at all 3 theaters on Tuesday April 23 at 10 a.m. local time and go all the way through Thursday April 25 whenwill cap it off beginning at 5 p.m. local time.On Tuesday, broke Fandango's ticket pre-sale record in a mere 6 hours.Iron Man (2008)The Incredible Hulk (2008)Iron Man 2 (2010)Thor (2011)Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)The Avengers (2012)Iron Man 3 (2013)Thor: The Dark World (2013)Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)Ant-Man (2015)Captain America: Civil War (2016)Doctor Strange (2016)Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)Thor: Ragnarok (2017)Black Panther (2018)Avengers: Infinity War (2018)Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)Captain Marvel (2019)Avengers: Endgame (2019)