59-hour, 22-film Marvel marathon at select AMC theaters will culminate with premiere of Avengers: Endgame

Our heroes confront Thanos in the latest trailer for ''Avengers: Endgame'' out later this month.

NEW YORK -- Marvel movie fans, Assemble!

Three AMC Theaters across the country--in New York, Chicago and San Francisco--are giving moviegoers the opportunity to watch every single Marvel movie in a row leading up to the release of Avengers: Endgame.

That means fans will get to spend a total of 59 hours and 7 minutes watching 22 Marvel movies back-to-back.

The epic marathon will kick-off at all 3 theaters on Tuesday April 23 at 10 a.m. local time and go all the way through Thursday April 25 when Avengers: Endgame will cap it off beginning at 5 p.m. local time.
On Tuesday, Avengers: Endgame broke Fandango's ticket pre-sale record in a mere 6 hours.

The 22 Marvel movies in order:

Iron Man (2008)
The Incredible Hulk (2008)
Iron Man 2 (2010)
Thor (2011)
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

The Avengers (2012)
Iron Man 3 (2013)
Thor: The Dark World (2013)
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
Ant-Man (2015)
Captain America: Civil War (2016)
Doctor Strange (2016)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
Black Panther (2018)
Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)
Captain Marvel (2019)
Avengers: Endgame (2019)

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this station.
