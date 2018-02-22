Atlanta's airport offers 'flights' to Wakanda

Apart from La Femme Nakia, what else is on the in-flight entertainment? T’Challa’s Angels, M’Baku To The Future, Shuri’s Gotta Have It, Killmonger Bill, W’Kabi In The Woods...? — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) February 20, 2018

"Black Panther" fever has reached new heights at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.The world's busiest airport tweeted out a picture of a digitally altered gate T3 where the destination was none other that the Kingdom of Wakanda.If you're wondering why you've never heard of this nation but keep hearing about its wonders with the trending hashtag #WakandaForever, it's because it's a fictional land. It's the home of Prince T'Challa, the Black Panther himself, at the center of Marvel's box office smash hit.What began as a tweet has given social media a new dream destination and even "Black Panther" stars like Lupita Nyong'o need answers.Given the film's recent box office success, it should come as no surprise that Atlanta's airport would offer flights to Wakanda -- after all, "Black Panther" was filmed in Georgia. The movie which was shot in various parts of the Atlanta area is said to have generated close to $90 million for the Georgia economy.Even newly elected Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms couldn't resist reminding everybody why her city would offer a flight to such a special destination, with her own tweet.