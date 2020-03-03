cominguproses

'Bachelor' Peter's finale called 'unexpected and complicated'

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- The two-night finale of "The Bachelor" is being called "unexpected and complicated."

Chris Harrison says that no one will see what's coming and no one could predict what's going to happen.

"Bachelor" Peter Weber says that he's in love with two women: Hannah Ann and Madison.

In the finale preview, Hannah Ann says she's "given, and given, and given, and she just wants something back." The video appears to show that she considers "tapping out."

Madison also seems to reach her breaking point.

Then we see the clip that has been teased all season: Chris Harrison telling Peter that they just found something out and they need to tell him before he "does what he's going to do."

Then we see Peter go to someone's room and apologize. It looks like a breakup, but who knows?!

Lastly, we see his mother Barbara crying and saying, "Bring her home, bring her home, that's what love stories are made of."

So who is the "her" Barbara is talking about?

Many theories are floating around, but we will not know for sure until Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10 at 8/7c on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimeabcbachelorthe bachelorcominguproseschris harrison
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMINGUPROSES
Clare Crawley is your next 'Bachelorette'
Jared breaks two hearts on 'Bachelor in Paradise'
'Bachelor' Peter faces Fantasy Suite ultimatum
'Bachelor' Peter visits hometowns, skips dinner with 1 family
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NCCU football player killed in Durham shooting
At least 9 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tenn.: officials
Election Day 2020: Everything you need to know for Super Tuesday
Super Tuesday 2020: Biden looks to blunt Bernie's rise
How previously won delegates are divided as candidates leave 2020 race
Klobuchar, Buttigieg out: See who's still running for Dem nomination
WakeMed Hospital prepares rural facility for coronavirus response
Show More
Coach K wears special tie to support fan with cerebral palsy
Man fights for freedom decades after conviction by all-white jury
Video captures fight erupting on cruise ship after coronavirus scare
Triangle Circus Arts camp pleases your kid's daring side
President Trump rallies in Charlotte ahead of Super Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News