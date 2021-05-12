cominguproses

'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe engaged to Jason Tartick!

By Jennifer Matarese
Two new 'Bachelorettes' announced for summer and fall

NEW YORK -- Bachelor Nation has a new success story! Former "Bachelorette" Kaitlyn Bristowe is engaged to former "Bachelorette" contestant Jason Tartick.

Kaitlyn is a cohost of this season's "The Bachelorette" along with fellow former "Bachelorette" Tayshia Adams.

Jason was the third runner-up during Becca Kufrin's season of "The Bachelorette" in 2018.

Kaitlyn and Jason met while recording an episode of her podcast "Off the Vine" in 2019. He decided to propose to her the same place they met.

She said an enthusiastic, "Yes!"

You can watch a portion of the proposal on his TikTok page.

She posted on her Instagram page a photo her wearing the ring while Jason kissed her cheek captioned, "Don't pinch me."



Several "Bachelor" alumni offered their congratulations like Becca Kufrin, Ben Higgins, and others.

Kaitlyn, 35, also was the season 29 "Dancing with the Stars" winner.

She split from her winner of season 11 of "The Bachelorette" Shawn Booth back in 2019.

The new season of "The Bachelorette" with Katie Thurston will premiere on June 7 on ABC.

