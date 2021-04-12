ABC Primetime

'Big Sky' returns with new twists, turns, and cast members - plus, where's Ronald?

By Jennifer Matarese
EMBED <>More Videos

'Big Sky' returns with new twists, turns, and cast members

NEW YORK -- Where's Ronald? That's what everyone wants to know as "Big Sky" picks up three months after his big escape.

In this second half of season one, "Big Sky" returns with a night of double episodes.

Ronald remains on the loose and Cassie and Jenny continue to chase after him, but an old flame is back in town and needs Jenny's help.

Blake Kleinsasser (Michael Raymond-James) finds himself embroiled in a crime and is pulled back into his family's dysfunction. His brother, John Wayne (Kyle Schmid), certainly complicates things for him as well in a battle over who controls the family's ranch.

"He does everything he can to get away from his family, ranch life, and Montana. But of course he is drawn back into it and as a bit of drinker he finds himself in a little bit of trouble, and he can't quite remember exactly what happened so he reaches out to Jenny Hoyt who is an old-flame, first love, and I ask her to help me out a little bit," Raymond-James said.

"He believes he is very deserving of the ranch, and as Blake has taken off he feels that it is owed to him, that he should get everything. But Blake returns, it's dangerous because it threatens what he believes should be his and you see this whirlwind of a demise," Schmid said.

Michelle Forbes, Britt Robertson, Ryan Dorsey, and Omar Metwally also join the cast to round out the first season.

Don't miss the big two-hour return of "Big Sky" Tuesday, April 13 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC!



ALSO WATCH: Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimeabc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PRIMETIME
Katey Sagal stars in messy, compelling new drama 'Rebel' on ABC
Topher Grace, Karla Souza talk about starring in ABC's 'Home Economics'
Celebrities perform alongside top 24 on 'American Idol'
Katey Sagal, Andy Garcia discuss what makes 'Rebel' special | EXCLUSIVE
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen boy shot, killed at Harnett County home
Officer fired, accused of pepper-spraying Black Army officer
Hundreds attend vigil to remember victims of SC mass shooting
Prosecution case nears end in ex-cop's trial in Floyd death | LIVE
LATEST: Grocery stores begin offering COVID-19 vaccine
Man shot, killed during Minnesota traffic stop sparks unrest
Father, son rush into burning home to help neighbors
Show More
2 drivers injured in head-on crash
Voter ID back in NC courtroom as new trial begins this week
21-year-old Durham man drowns after canoe capsizes in Jordan Lake
Black Farmers Market makes its return to Durham in a new location
Canes forward forges bond with 12-year-old fan with Down syndrome
More TOP STORIES News