Arts & Entertainment

Braille version of Uno created for people with visual impairments

One of your favorite card games just became more inclusive.

Mattel announced it has created a Braille version of Uno!

With more than 7 million blind and low-vision people living in the United States, Mattel worked with the National Federation of the Blind to create the special deck of cards.

The deck features Braille dots on the corner of each card and on the front and back of the box.

Previously, the company created an Uno set for people who are color blind.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentgames
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver runs over 2 people in Fayetteville parking lot
Record-breaking heat expected Wednesday, Thursday
Waffle House employees rescue children from fatal crash
Judge to rule on possible mistrial in Cary double murder
Cycle NC 'Mountains to Coast' ride heads into Clayton
Mom angry at school for giving daughter birth control implant
Skipping the fine print could leave you stuck in a bad deal
Show More
Woman dies at 102, DirecTV charges early termination fee
WCPSS releases 2020-21 school assignment proposal
Lowe's Home Improvement holding 'Walk-in Wednesday' job fairs
Franklin Graham kicks off 'Decision America Tour' in Fayetteville
Duke prof fighting EPA proposal to loosen coal ash restrictions
More TOP STORIES News