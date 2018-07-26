CARDI B

Cardi B pulls out of Bruno Mars tour after giving birth to new daughter earlier this month

EMBED </>More Videos

Cardi B pulls out of Bruno Mars tour after giving birth (KTRK)

With the clock ticking on the start of a highly-anticipated tour with Bruno Mars, rapper and new mom Cardi B said she's not ready physically to hit the road.

On Thursday night, Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, posted on Instagram that she is pulling out of Mars' 24K Magic World Tour Finale, which is set to kick off on Sept. 7.

In part, Cardi B said that she thought that six weeks between giving birth and the tour start would be "enough time for me to recover mentally and physically."

She also said she thought she could bring new daughter Kulture Kiari with her on the road, admitting that she "underestimated this whole mommy thing."

"Not only am I just not ready physically, I'm not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it's not healthy for her to be on the road," she posted on her Instagram page, which boasts nearly 29 million followers.

She concludes her statement addressing fans.

"I hope you guys understand that this decision has been the hardest to make but I have to do what's best for myself and my baby!"


On July 10, the 25-year-old and husband Kiari "Offset" Cephus welcomed their new daughter.

In response, Mars said, "Most important thing is you and your family's health. I know the fans will understand. I also know we'll share the stage when the time is right."

Cardi B was set to go on tour in support of her debut album Invasion of Privacy, which was released in April.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentu.s. & worldbruno marsCardi Blive music
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
From 'Bachelor' to 'Bachelor in Paradise,' Raleigh's Jenna Cooper looks for love again
Joel vs. Tisha in Michelin GT Challenge
SPONSORED: 3-Day Sweepstakes: Win a VIP Experience to Janet Jackson Tour
Demi Lovato awake and recovering with family after being hospitalized for overdose
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man faces multiple charges after crashing car into Raleigh Verizon store
Exclusive look inside one of the most daring crimes in state history
Creedmoor Road reopens; 3 hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash
Troubleshooter: Thieves can hack your key fob and steal your car
New indictment reveals possible Triangle ties in 'escort scheme,' money laundering
Mayonnaise ice cream? Yes, that's a thing.
New Thai cave rescue details: 'We didn't think any would survive'
Emergency officials continue to warn beachgoers to stay out of water
Show More
Coyote terrorizes Wake County community
Pucker up! Get free MAC lipstick on National Lipstick Day
You may have seen the sign, but have you ever grabbed a bite inside?
Wake Forest uptick in armed robberies part of 'growing pains'
New salmonella alert: Hungry Man frozen meal
More News