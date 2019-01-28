ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cher issues apology for using cuss word during Raleigh concert

EMBED </>More Videos

A music icon apologized minutes after walking off stage in Raleigh.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A music icon apologized minutes after walking off stage in Raleigh this weekend.

Cher performed her Here We Go Again Tour 2019 at PNC Arena on Sunday night.

By all accounts, the show went well.

However, Cher herself took to Twitter moments after leaving the stage to apologize.



Her tweet refers to a cuss word she said while retelling a story to the audience.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The story was about the time a movie producer told her she was too old and unattractive to be in his movie.

Cher said she was 40 at the time and the news crushed her.

She said she was crying on the other end of the phone, but she decided to buck up and give the producer a piece of her mind.

Cher said she used a cuss word when telling off the producer. She said she usually censors the word when she retells the story, but Sunday night in Raleigh she slipped up.

Many of Chers fans have responded to her apology to reassure her that they have forgiven her.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcherconcertraleigh newsentertainmentRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
SAG Awards 2019: List of winners
Will this year's Best Picture be a box office hit?
Oscars 2019: What to know
Geoffrey Owens makes Trader Joe's joke at the SAGs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NCDOT crews prepare for possible light snow on Tuesday
2 men sought after morning home invasion in Raleigh
2 fraternities suspended as Duke investigates hazing complaints
DNA kit helps nab suspect in Fayetteville rape case from 1987
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
Officials confirm 3-year-old Casey Hathaway was not kidnapped
It can be 'scary,' but some parents still choose infant swim lessons
Durham police seek suspect in extended stay hotel homicide
Show More
Geoffrey Owens makes Trader Joe's joke at the SAGs
Durham police arrest third suspect in shooting death of man
Tax filing season opens days after government shutdown ends
Help name this new Edgecombe County K-9 officer
Florida nabs 'America's Most Wanted' fugitive from Virginia
More News