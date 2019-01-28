Just walked OfF Stage,Raleigh Crowd was amazing,but I Screwed Up SO BAD😢.Broke my💔.I Say Version Of Rough. Word,,Without actually Saying Whole word.,But 2nite I Did it by accident.KIDS were there😱.Im inconsolable.I’d TIP TOE 2 edge With Adults,but NEVER With Kids. No take 2 — Cher (@cher) January 28, 2019

A music icon apologized minutes after walking off stage in Raleigh this weekend.Cher performed her Here We Go Again Tour 2019 at PNC Arena on Sunday night.By all accounts, the show went well.However, Cher herself took to Twitter moments after leaving the stage to apologize.Her tweet refers to a cuss word she said while retelling a story to the audience.The story was about the time a movie producer told her she was too old and unattractive to be in his movie.Cher said she was 40 at the time and the news crushed her.She said she was crying on the other end of the phone, but she decided to buck up and give the producer a piece of her mind.Cher said she used a cuss word when telling off the producer. She said she usually censors the word when she retells the story, but Sunday night in Raleigh she slipped up.Many of Chers fans have responded to her apology to reassure her that they have forgiven her.