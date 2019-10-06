Arts & Entertainment

Comedian Rip Taylor, confetti-throwing staple of 1970s game shows, dies at 84

Rip Taylor arrives at the 16th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards on Friday, Jan. 14, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Comedian Rip Taylor, known for being an exuberant celebrity guest on shows like "Hollywood Squares" and "The Gong Show," has died at age 84, a representative has confirmed.

Charles Elmer Taylor had a long career in show business, dating back to appearances on the Jackie Gleason Show in the 1960s. He was a guest star on countless TV shows, but perhaps is best remembered for entertaining and outrageous appearances on TV game shows and talk shows in the 1970s.





He was known for showering himself and his audience with confetti, pulling up his bright toupee and delivering ridiculous one-liners.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodcelebrity deathsobituary
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Franklin Graham to make tour stop in Raleigh
Jimmy Carter 'feels fine' after fall that required stitches
2nd whistleblower comes forward about Trump's dealings with Ukraine
Police look for 2 men in Kansas bar shooting that killed 4
Durham 9-year-old girl writes book inspired by her father
Weather: Finally feeling like fall with 70s all week
Groom sexually assaulted wife's bridesmaid, police say
Show More
Dog survives weeks trapped in rubble after Hurricane Dorian
Duke falls to Pitt 33-30 after 23-point comeback
Duke Chapel hosting Blessing of the Animals event
Multiple injured after series of explosions rock Oktoberfest
3 arrested after Confederate Memorial protest in Pittsboro
More TOP STORIES News