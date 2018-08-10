The rumors were swirling on Friday that the 45-year-old actor could be the favorite for the role after a report in a British celebrity gossip newspaper that the producer was considering it, causing fans to petition filmmakers on social media.
FANS: Idris Elba should be James Bond.— Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) August 10, 2018
PRODUCERS: Slow down. Casting is much more complex than you think.
FANS: Ok. Who do you suggest?
PRODUCERS: ... Idris Elba it is.
Daniel Craig, 50, has starred in four Bond films since 2006. He's scheduled to take one more turn as the iconic character in a Bond film expected out next year.
After that, producer Barbara Broccoli said "it is time" to cast a minority James Bond, according the Daily Star, who spoke to a friend of hers. Director Antoine Fuqua said Broccoli told him that she's sure there will be a minority actor cast in the role at some point in the future, Fuqua reportedly told the magazine. Fuqua, a director known for films like The Magnificent Seven, said he could see the Golden Globe-winning star of Luther taking up the role.
"Idris could do it if he was in shape," the director told The Daily Star. "You need a guy with physically strong presence. Idris has that."
The report sent fans into a frenzy, with many agreeing Elba would be perfect.
I don't get how anyone can doubt this. Idris Elba's sophisticated swagger is like an objective truth of the universe. https://t.co/Nv6CCfqzSB— Ruby Sinreich (@Ruby) August 10, 2018
You know what would be awesome? If all the hype about @idriselba being the next #JamesBond wasn’t because “they need a black Bond” but because he’s a fantastic actor who would be truly kickass in the role. #007Bond— Jennifer Miller (@jennifer_eliot) August 10, 2018
If you watched Luther, you know Idris Elba would crush as Bond. If you didn’t watch Luther... what are you doing with your life?— jack (@maktamajack) August 10, 2018