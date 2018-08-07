ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Council wants to remove Trump star from Hollywood Walk of Fame

EMBED </>More Videos

The star recognized Trump for his work on the TV reality show "The Apprentice."

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. --
The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The resolution urges the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump's "disturbing treatment of women and other actions."

However, chamber president Leron Gubler tells the Los Angeles Times the chamber has never removed a star because it's considered part of the walk's "historic fabric."

Monday's vote came after a man accused of taking a pickax to the star last month was charged with a felony count of vandalism. The star was previously vandalized days before the November 2016 election.

It has been repaired.

The star recognized Trump for his work on the TV reality show "The Apprentice."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthollywoodhollywood walk of fameCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
Food and drink events worth finding in Raleigh this week
Woman helps man short on cash at Wawa, finds out he's Keith Urban
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Cree employee charged with stealing company secrets worth more than $100M
Sources: Fetus discovered by crew on plane from Charlotte to NY
Raleigh contractor arrested after state fraud investigation
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
Hail hurts 14 people, kills 2 birds at Colorado zoo
On Tuesday, Wake Tech held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new campus in Research Triangle Park.
Lowe's gifts lawn mower to 9-year-old robbed at lemonade stand
Airborne! Drone delivery service moves forward in Holly Springs
Show More
Pregnant teen, unborn baby fatally shot in High Point
Family and friends gather to remember young mother killed in Durham
Woman helps man short on cash at Wawa, finds out he's Keith Urban
Wake taxpayers sound off on $1 billion bond package for schools, parks
Fayetteville Police search for 2 men in armed robbery of Cook Out restaurant
More News