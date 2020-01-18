Arts & Entertainment

Dave & Buster's coming to Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville residents rejoice! Arcade and sports bar, Dave & Buster's, is coming to a mall near you.

CBL Properties announced Friday the bar and arcade will go in the former Sears building at Cross Creek Mall as the first phase of redevelopment.

Construction on the project is already underway, and an open date is still being finalized, according to a press release.

As part of the project, CBL is also looking to put additional restaurants and specialty stores in the former Sears location.
