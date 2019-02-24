THE LION KING

New 'Lion King' teaser trailer, poster released during Oscars 2019

EMBED </>More Videos

July 19, 2019. #TheLionKing (Walt Disney Studios)

LOS ANGELES --
"Lion King" fans, we're one step closer to the much-anticipated live-action adaptation of Disney's animated classic.

The studio dropped a new look at the film during Sunday night's Oscars telecast. Like the first trailer, this spot showed the live-action take on the iconic scene where Rafiki raises Simba over Pride Rock as well as other scenes across the African savannah where the film is set.


Disney also released a new poster for the film:



"The Lion King" tells the story of a young lion who must face his destiny despite trying circumstances. Simba faces the death of his father as a young cub, then runs away where he meets Pumbaa the warthog and Timon the meerkat. As he grows into a young lion, Simba falls in love with Nala.

Ultimately, Simba must confront his uncle Scar and claim his place on Pride Rock.

James Earl Jones will reprise his role of Mufasa, Simba's father, from the original "The Lion King."

Seth Rogan and Billy Eichner take on the voices of friends Pumbaa and Timon, while Chiwetel Ejiofor of "12 Years a Slave" gives voice to Simba's scheming uncle, Scar. John Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key and Alfre Woodard also star in the film.

"The Lion King" hits theaters in the United States on July 19, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie newsmoviesOscarsacademy awardsthe lion kingdisney
THE LION KING
Man captures dog's emotional reaction to 'The Lion King' movie
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
'The Lion King': Watch first official teaser trailer
Lioness at zoo fascinated by stuffed 'Simba' toy
More the lion king
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Selma Blair makes first Oscars appearance since MS diagnosis
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Spike Lee wins 1st competitive Oscar with 'BlacKkKlansman'
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
How the Oscars made history this year
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oscars 2019: Mahershala Ali, Regina King win big
Sheriff: Bicyclist found off Wake County road was not struck by vehicle
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
Fire victims say a friend set up a GoFundMe, later stole donations
ABC11 First Alert Weather team is "certified most accurate" again
1 victim identified in deadly cargo jet crash in Chambers Co.
R. Kelly remains in jail; singer's finances 'a mess,' lawyer says
Oscars 2019: Cast your vote!
Show More
Raleigh man beaten by officers in 2018 dies of overdose, advocate says
Woman banned from dating app Tinder for posing with hunted animal
Anti-ICE rally in Durham demands end to undocumented immigrant arrests
Retaining wall breaks down at Holly Springs Target
Opposing groups rally at UNC over monument removals
More News