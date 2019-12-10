Disney On Ice returns to PNC Arena

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Disney On Ice returns to the PNC Arena starting Wednesday, December 11. This year's show is called Road Trip Adventures, and will whisk families away on an immersive getaway chock-full of magical participatory moments.
Disney on Ice presents Road Trip Adventures will be at the PNC Arena in Raleigh December 11 - 15, and at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville from December 19 - 22.
Click here for more information.
