ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

DPAC Hamilton tickets available but watch out for scams

EMBED </>More Videos

Tonya Simpson
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
The musical Hamilton opened at the Durham Performing Arts Center Tuesday and there is good news for anyone still hoping to get tickets without breaking the bank.

Forty tickets for each performance are available through a lottery.

Enter the Hamilton lottery here

Lottery winners will be allowed to buy up to two tickets for $10 each.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The lottery opens at 11 a.m. every morning two days before each performance. Official tickets for the show are only available through the Hamilton app, the DPAC site or Ticketmaster.

If you decided to look for tickets on a re-sale or third-party site, be alert for potential scams. Always make sure the site you're using is secure by checking for "https" in the web address, the "S" means the site is secure.

When purchasing a ticket online, always use a credit card so you can dispute the charges if there are any issues.

If the person selling the tickets asks for payments via pre-paid debit cards or a wire transfer, there is a good chance it's a scam.

Hamilton runs through Dec. 2 at DPAC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthamiltondpacDurhamNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The best deals on scavenger hunts and walking adventures in Raleigh this week
It's here! See the 25 Days of Christmas schedule
Explore the best of Jacksonville with cheap flights from Raleigh
4 ways to make the most of your week in Durham
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Amber Alert: FBI pleads for public's help in search for missing Lumberton teen
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns at Trump's request
Democrats gain control of House but Republicans keep hold of Senate
North Carolina election results
No 5th term for Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison
Mysterious object seen in space may be alien spacecraft
Amber Alert: FBI offering $15,000 reward for info on 13-year-old's disappearance
Duke's fantastic freshmen blow out Kentucky
Show More
VIDEO: Tiny bugs crawl all over carpet at AMC Theatre
19-year-old killed feet from home in Cumberland County
Dad indicted after 11-month-old daughter's cardiac arrest
Patients of PA dentist told to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Tractor-trailer hauling apricots closes I-95 N in Nash County
More News