DPAC Hamilton tickets available but watch out for scams

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --The musical Hamilton opened at the Durham Performing Arts Center Tuesday and there is good news for anyone still hoping to get tickets without breaking the bank.
Forty tickets for each performance are available through a lottery.
Enter the Hamilton lottery here
Lottery winners will be allowed to buy up to two tickets for $10 each.
The lottery opens at 11 a.m. every morning two days before each performance. Official tickets for the show are only available through the Hamilton app, the DPAC site or Ticketmaster.
If you decided to look for tickets on a re-sale or third-party site, be alert for potential scams. Always make sure the site you're using is secure by checking for "https" in the web address, the "S" means the site is secure.
When purchasing a ticket online, always use a credit card so you can dispute the charges if there are any issues.
If the person selling the tickets asks for payments via pre-paid debit cards or a wire transfer, there is a good chance it's a scam.
Hamilton runs through Dec. 2 at DPAC.