Arts & Entertainment

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is married!

(FILE) Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian attend a Hand And Footprint Ceremony held at the TCL Chinese Theatre. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

HAWAII -- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is married!

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced that he and longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian, 34, tied the knot in Hawaii.



The couple celebrated their nuptials on Sunday in Johnson's home state.

They have two daughters together: Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 1, and have been together since 2007.

The 47-year-old actor was previously married to Dany Garcia and has an 18-year-old daughter named Simone.

Just last week, "The Rock" announced that he had retired from wresting on "Live! With Kelly and Ryan." He's keeping busy with his life as a movie star with at least eight projects either in some stage of production or announced.

Among those projects is Disney's "Jungle Cruise" co-starring Emily Blunt and due out in summer 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthawaiithe rockwedding
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hospital locked down following triple shooting in Clinton
Wake SROs train to stop active shooter
Officers escort son of fallen policeman to school
Apps kids love that parents need to know about
9-year-old bitten by shark in knee-deep water
4.5 foot ceilings found in illegal, dangerous NY apartments
Teacher supply store donates $50,000 in school supplies
Show More
Best tips for your child's back-to-school preps
Obama's high school basketball jersey sells for $120K
Molok supporters plan rally in downtown Raleigh
WakeMed nurse charged with kidnapping woman, sex offense
Durham man shot, killed on I-440 W in Raleigh, police say
More TOP STORIES News