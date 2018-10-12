ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

DWTS Juniors' Ariana, Artyon and Brandon talk about taking on the Jive

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Ariana Greenblatt, Artyon Celestine, and Brandon Armstrong about "DWTS Juniors."

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
This may make you feel old! This week, the contestants on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors will dance to songs that came out the year they were born. For all of them, that means after the year 2000.

Ariana Greenblatt of Marvel's Avengers: Infinity Wars, Bad Moms Christmas, and Disney's Stuck in the Middle will be dancing to Girlfriend by Avril Lavigne as Ariana was born in the year 2007.

"It is super fun being on the show! I love dancing and performing," Ariana said.

This week she'll be dancing the Jive with her juniors pro partner, 11-year-old Artyon Celestine.



"Best mentor, best choreography, best friend," Artyon said of his pro mentor Brandon Armstrong.

Armstrong is also a pro partner on the grown up original version of Dancing with the Stars. He's competing with Tinashe this season and training the juniors at the same time!

"They are crazy talented kids and it is so fun getting to work with them," Armstrong said.

The duo is tied in the top spot right now so it seems pretty safe to say we can expect to see a lot more of them this season!

Don't miss their dance this Sunday night at 8/7c on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdancing with the starsdanceABC
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Gervais talks 'Child Support' season 2, addition to TGIF
On a budget? Here are 3 things to do for free in Raleigh this week
Will Smith reveals poster for Disney's live-action 'Aladdin'
Manhattan DA drops part of Weinstein sex assault case
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Triangle residents waking up to damage Tropical Storm Michael left behind
List of roads closures across the Triangle
Tropical Storm Michael brings heavy rain, strong wind gusts to Triangle
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael damage in North Carolina
Little Caesars denies claim that they sell frozen DiGiorno pizzas as their own
Judge rules against keeping 9-year-old girl on life support
Social Security checks will grow in 2019 as inflation rises
Pope OKs resignation of Cardinal Wuerl amid cover-up scandal
Show More
Cumberland County breathes sigh of relief after Tropical Storm Michael
Hurricane Michael Closings: Schools announce closings, early dismissals
Hurricane Michael's winds topple Florida freight train
VIDEO: Flooding near Tom's Creek in Carrboro due to rain
VIDEO: Raccoon escapes rising floodwater near Crabtree Creek
More News