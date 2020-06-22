Epic Games removes police cars from Fortnite amid worldwide protests

Gamers say they're not seeing any police cars in Fortnite after a recent update.
That change was apparently made in response to protests over police violence. The change was noticeable in Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 3 update, where much of the map is covered by water. In previous editions, vehicles like school buses, ice cream trucks and police cars were spotted throughout the map.
The decision comes after worldwide protests sparked by groups like Black Lives Matter and a national conversation about law enforcement practices. A published report in the Wall Street Journal says Epic Games removed the cars because it was trying to be sensitive about the issues players face.
In October, a lawsuit filed out of Canada claimed the game was "as addictive as cocaine."
