Former American Idol judge Randy Jackson loses 114 lbs, shares weight loss struggle

Randy Jackson is opening up about his struggle to lose weight.

The former American Idol judge has lost 114 pounds. In an interview with People Magazine, the 63-year-old music producer, who had gastric bypass surgery in 2003, said he had to resort to some pretty drastic measures to keep the weight off.

He said he worked with multiple fitness experts, nutritionists and even mental heath experts to remain in shape after his surgery.

A type-2 diabetes diagnosis changed how Jackson looked at his health.

The season premier of American Idol is set to air Sunday, February 16 on ABC. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will work to discover the next American Idol. Ryan Seacrest will return as host of the music competition series.

