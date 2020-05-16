Fred Willard, comedic actor known for 'Best in Show' and 'Anchorman,' dies at 86

LOS ANGELES -- Fred Willard, the beloved comedic actor best known for his roles in such films as "Best in Show" and "Anchorman," died in his sleep Friday evening, his daughter confirmed to ABC7. He was 86.Willard, a sketch-comedy master whose career in show business spanned more than 50 years, also appeared in such TV series as "Fernwood Tonight" and "Modern Family.""He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end," his daughter Hope said. "We loved him so very much. We will miss him forever."Willard was also part of the new series "Space Force," starring Steve Carell.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.