ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Grammys 2019 red carpet: Joy Villa, Ricky Rebel show support for Trump, border wall through fashion

EMBED </>More Videos

Women returned at the Grammys on Sunday as female acts won album of the year and best new artist, while rap also triumphed. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
A few supporters of President Donald Trump made their fashion marks on the Grammy red carpet.

Singers Joy Villa and Ricky Rebel each wore looks that made political statements Sunday night.

Villa wore a white dress with the black outline of bricks and silver barbed wire tufts on her shoulders as well as carrying a purse with Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan.


Trump has proposed a controversial border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

Desi Designs Couture, the designer of Villa's dress, posted a disclaimer on Instagram saying clients' views, thoughts and opinions aren't necessarily the same as the company's.


Rebel wore a red, white and blue jacket over white pants tucked into white boots. The jacket read "Trump" on the back and "Keep America Great" on the front.

Red carpet fashion at the 2019 Grammys: PHOTOS

MORE GRAMMY AWARDS STORIES

Here are your 2019 Grammy Awards winners

Drake cut off during Grammys acceptance speech for best rap song

Ariana Grande wins first Grammy for "Sweetener"

Pink's kids give her aluminum foil award after not winning Grammy
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionaward showsmusicgrammy awardOscarsacademy awards
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Grammys red carpet fashion: PHOTOS
Here are your 2019 Grammy nominations
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
Charlie & the Chocolate Factory now playing at DPAC
Oscars: Cinematography, other awards to be given during breaks
Here's what to do in Durham this week
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LIVE: Several units respond to apartment complex fire in Raleigh
Autopsy finds Hania Aguilar most likely died from suffocation
Wake County principal warns parents about #ActUpChallenge
Record-setting wind gust recorded at Grandfather Mountain
Warrant: Investigators now have DNA sample of Burger King rape suspect
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Prank glitter bomb explodes in Wake County commissioner's home
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Show More
Poll: Majority of NC residents support end of monopoly on liquor sales
Cards skimmed at Cash Points ATMs in Orange, Alamance counties
Lawmakers look to tackle gerrymandering in North Carolina
Some Fort Bragg troops to be deployed to US-Mexico border
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
More News