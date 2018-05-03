ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Growing calls in the Triangle to pull R. Kelly's music off radio, cancel Greensboro concert

EMBED </>More Videos

There are growing calls in the Triangle to pull R. Kelly's music off the radio (WTVD)

Timothy Pulliam
There are growing calls in the Triangle to pull R&B singer R. Kelly's music off the radio and cancel his upcoming concert at the Greensboro Coliseum next Friday.

Eight Triangle women's groups say they are joining a nationwide petition to get the Bump and Grind singer's Memory Lane Tour canceled.

For Omisade Burney Scott of SisterSong, a group dedicated to woman's rights, the #MuteRKelly movement is personal.

"I know far too many black women and girls who experience sexual assault and sexual violence including myself," she said.

She says if the concert in Greenboro is not canceled, #MuteRKelly protesters will rally outside the venue.

R. Kelly's career spans more than twenty years but throughout his career, he's dealt with allegations of sexual misconduct with women and girls. Allegations the singer denies.

In 2008, he was acquitted of child porn charges, after an alleged video of him emerged having sex with an underage girl. In the 1990s, records show he married then 15-year-old singer Aaliyah when he was 27.

A Buzzfeed article reports Jerhonda Pace was just 15 years old when an alleged underage sexual relationship started between her and the music icon.

R. Kelly is considered the King of R&B and has a loyal fan base. Especially in the Triangle.

Radio One's Foxy 107/104 and K 97.5 FM are promoting his upcoming concert, and playing his span of hits on-air.

Recently, they polled their listeners to see if they agree with the idea of having R. Kelly's music pulled after Tom Joyner Morning Show announced it would no longer play his music.

Karen Clark, midday personality for Foxy says more than half of the listeners polled disagreed with TJMS's decision.

"I can say this because I have talked to listeners. People love the music," Clark said. "At the end of the day, there are people that don't want to get caught up in the hype or the media. They just want to listen to the music. They just want to dance."

Scott says R. Kelly has been insulated by stardom and fans for too long. She says it's time for people to be on the side of girls and women of sexual abuse.

"Why would North Carolina not protect our residents and why would North Carolina not send a message that in this state, we don't allow that kind of energy, that kind of person make money in this state. We're not here for it," said Burney Scott.

Leto Copeley of Copeley Johnson & Groninger in Durham represents victims of crime, including sexual assault. She offered this statement on the latest allegations against Kelly in the Buzzfeed article:

"We are inspired by the efforts of the Jerhonda Pace and the parents of teenage girls living with R Kelly who are bringing their stories to the public. Sadly we find it is not unusual for the victims themselves to resist the efforts of their parents to protect them. Teenage girls are impressionable and many do not yet understand what healthy loving relationships look like. That is why they are such easy targets for pedophiles."

R.Kelly's concert in Chicago this Saturday was canceled due to the growing #MuteRKelly controversy.

Radio One Raleigh will make a decision Friday on if it will stop playing R. Kelly's music.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentmusicmusic newssex abusesex assault
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News