Hulu series 'Reprisal' seeking paid extras in Wilmington

This June 27, 2015, file photo, shows the Hulu logo on a window at the Milk Studios space in New York. (AP Photo/Dan Goodman, File)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hulu is looking for paid extras to star in its upcoming series 'Reprisal.'

Filming begins in Wilmington on June 14.

The show is looking for males and females of all ethnicities and ages.

The show comes from the executive producer of 'The Handmaid's Tale' and stars Abigail Spencer and also Mena Massoud of Disney's Aladdin.

You can find out more information here and on Facebook.
