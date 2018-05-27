ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Willie Nelson walks off stage before NC show starts, blames illness

EMBED </>More Videos

Audience footage shows singer Willie Nelson walking onto the stage, putting his guitar on, throwing his hat into the audience and then walking off the stage. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --
A scheduled performance by Willie Nelson was over before it started as the singer fell ill, according to concert promoters.

Nelson was scheduled to perform at the Outlaw Music Festival at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte Saturday evening. Footage taken from the audience shows Nelson walking onto the stage as his band prepares for the set. Nelson begins to put on his guitar before placing it back into its stand, throwing his hat into the audience and abruptly walking back off the stage.

"He's outta here," a fan can be heard saying in the footage as others in the audience cheer for Nelson. "He's leaving. Out the door he goes."

In a statement posted to Twitter later in the evening, Live Nation Carolina blamed Nelson's exit on illness and advised fans to "hold on to their tickets until the new date is announced."


Frustrated fans wrote on social media that they were left waiting for an hour after Nelson's exit before they were given any information about the fate of his performance.

Nelson, 85, also canceled or postponed several performances at various points in 2017 due to health-related issues.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlive musicu.s. & worldnorth carolina newsconcertcelebrityNorth Carolina
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News