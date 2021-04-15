celebrity breakup

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez announce breakup in new statement

By Chloe Melas, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

ARod and JLo might want to buy the Mets

NEW YORK -- Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez say they are better off as friends.

The stars announced on Thursday that they are officially ending their two-year engagement.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," a representative for Lopez told CNN in a statement first reported by NBC. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

The news of their split comes one month after they clarified reports they had broken up and told CNN at the time that they were "working through some things."

Rodriguez and Lopez have been in a relationship since 2017. The couple have been engaged since March 2019.

It would have been the fourth marriage for Lopez, who divorced singer Marc Anthony in 2014, and the second for Rodriguez, who has been divorced since 2008.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrity breakupjennifer lopezalex rodriguezotrc
CELEBRITY BREAKUP
Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk break up: report
New Ariana Grande song references exes Davidson, Miller
Chris Pratt-Anna Faris and more shocking celeb splits
Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor separate after 18 years together
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How many people in your area are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Popular NC coach killed in shootout with Mexican drug cartel
Holly Springs, NC State star throws no-hitter in MLB
Ex-Minnesota cop faces hearing in shooting of Daunte Wright
Derek Chauvin won't testify at murder trial in George Floyd's death | LIVE COVERAGE
Soldier charged with assault after video shows him accosting Black man
Dems to introduce bill that would expand Supreme Court from 9 to 13
Show More
LATEST: Wake County virtual town hall to focus on mental health
Man accused of killing woman in road rage shooting denied bond
Neighbor calls police on Raleigh teen practicing with ROTC rifle
'It's mind-boggling': Veteran reflects on America's 20-year war
Tax Day is not April 15 this year, pushed until next month
More TOP STORIES News