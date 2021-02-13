Brayden Smith, last 'Jeopardy!' champion during Alex Trebek's tenure, dies at age 24

We are heartbroken to share that our dear Brayden Smith recently passed away unexpectedly. We are so grateful that Brayden was able to live out his dream on @jeopardy. pic.twitter.com/e5x18xGcxV— Debbie Smith (@debbieinlv) February 12, 2021
His family said Smith passed away unexpectedly on February 5.
Smith was a five-time champion on the show, and his obituary says he looked forward to competing in the show's Tournament of Champions.
Jeopardy released a statement on Twitter saying,
The JEOPARDY! family is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brayden Smith. He was kind, funny and absolutely brilliant. Our deepest condolences go out to Brayden's family. He will be missed.
ALSO READ | Alex Trebek's 'Jeopardy!' wardrobe donated to charity