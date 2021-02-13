Arts & Entertainment

Brayden Smith, last 'Jeopardy!' champion during Alex Trebek's tenure, dies at age 24

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- Brayden Smith, the last 'Jeopardy!' champion during Alex Trebek's tenure on the show, has died at the age of 24, his family announced in a tweet.



His family said Smith passed away unexpectedly on February 5.

Smith was a five-time champion on the show, and his obituary says he looked forward to competing in the show's Tournament of Champions.

Jeopardy released a statement on Twitter saying,

The JEOPARDY! family is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brayden Smith. He was kind, funny and absolutely brilliant. Our deepest condolences go out to Brayden's family. He will be missed.

ALSO READ | Alex Trebek's 'Jeopardy!' wardrobe donated to charity
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentalex trebekjeopardy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake, Durham, Orange included in Winter Weather Advisory
Black docs at WakeMed lead effort to solve NC's vaccine equity issues
When will the vaccine be widely available? Cohen hopes this summer
Fired Thales Academy teacher accused of indecent liberties with child
Wake County ranks low in amount of COVID-19 vaccine per capita
Investigation underway after human remains found in Lee County
If a food delivery driver hits your car, who pays?
Show More
Local small businesses offer deals ahead of Valentine's Day
NCCU baseball players react to elimination of program
NCAAT reacts to hate crimes targeting Asian communities
Can your employer force you to get vaccinated?
FSU police investigate after resident awakens to find bedroom intruder
More TOP STORIES News