UNC math professor wins Jeopardy; goes for second victory Friday

Despite getting the Final Jeopardy clue wrong, Marko Saric still took home the victory.

Despite getting the Final Jeopardy clue wrong, Marko Saric still took home the victory.

Despite getting the Final Jeopardy clue wrong, Marko Saric still took home the victory.

Despite getting the Final Jeopardy clue wrong, Marko Saric still took home the victory.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- University of North Carolina Math Professor Marko Saric is back on Jeopardy this Friday, trying to win his second game in a row.

Saric won $3,799 in Thursday night's game on ABC11.

He was in first place going into the Final Jeopardy round, but all three players were separated by just a couple thousand dollars.

All three of them got the following Final Jeopardy clue wrong.

"Until Alabama became the 22nd state, this one was first alphabetically"

The correct answer is Connecticut.

With all three contestants getting it wrong, Saric's wager left him with the highest total.

He's scheduled to play again Friday on ABC11 at 7 p.m.