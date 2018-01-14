ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Curtis Media Group VP, WQDR-FM Program Director, Lisa McKay dies after battle with cancer

Curtis Media Group Vice President of Radio, and WQDR-FM Program Director, Lisa McKay died after a brief battle with cancer. (Credit: WQDR-FM/ Facebook)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Curtis Media Group Vice President of Radio, and WQDR-FM Program Director, Lisa McKay has died after a brief battle with cancer.

"It is with very heavy hearts that we share the news of Lisa's passing. She had a tremendous and positive impact on so many people's lives and careers and will be greatly missed by all of us," Curtis Media Group President/COO Trip Savery said. "Please send your love, support and prayers to Lisa and her family."

McKay passed away peacefully Sunday morning.

WQDR has posted a tribute wall for Lisa on their website, where you can share tributes and favorite memories of her.

Memorial service information has not been released at this time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Report: Weinstein accuser Asia Argento settled her own sex assault complaint
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News