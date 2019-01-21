Louis C.K. scheduled to perform in Cary this week

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --Controversial comedian Louis C.K. is scheduled to perform in Cary on Wednesday.
C.K. most recently made national headlines when audio recordings surfaced of him mocking Stoneman Douglas High School students who became social activists after a gunman shot and killed 14 of their classmates and three staff members in February 2018.
That controversy came more than a year after the comedian disappeared from public life after multiple women came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct. In November 2017, C.K. apologized for his actions and took a break from performing.
By August 2018, C.K. was making unannounced appearances at comedy clubs.
His scheduled performance in Cary is set to happen Wednesday at Raleigh Improv--which is located near the intersection of Highway 55 and O'Kelly Chapel Road.
ABC11 has reached out to Raleigh Improv for comment about the scheduled performance, but we have not heard back.