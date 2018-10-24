ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Winning Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in North Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

A ticket that won $1 million in the Mega Millions drawing was sold in Cary.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The winning $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket was not sold in North Carolina, but two $1 million tickets were!

North Carolina Education Lottery (NCEL) announced Wednesday morning that two tickets were sold in the state that matched all five white balls in the drawing. Those tickets are worth $1 million

One of those winning tickets was sold in Cary at the Circle K on Harrison Avenue. The other $1 million winner was sold in Monroe, a city in Union County near Charlotte



"We can't wait to meet the two lucky players who won $1 million," said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. "This record Mega Millions jackpot created a lot of fun and along the way that fun produced a big win for education in our state."

Also in North Carolina, nine people bought tickets worth $10,000 and two bought tickets worth $30,000.

The lucky $30,000 tickets were bought at the Food Mart (Dev Mart) on East Mountain Street in Kernersville and at a Food Lion on Gilead Road in Huntersville.

The nine $10,000 tickets were bought in the following locations:

  • Petro Mart, Wayside Road, Raeford.

  • Benson Food Mart, East Main Street, Benson.

  • Scotchman, N.C. 172, Hubert.

  • Sheetz, Yadkinville Road, Mocksville.

  • Speedway, N.C. 66 South, Kernersville.

  • Sunrise Food & Gas, West 3rd Street, Siler City.

  • Lowe's Foods, 29th Avenue Northeast, Hickory.

  • Pit Stop, South Main Street, Winston-Salem.

  • Huntersville BP, South Statesville Road, Huntersville.


All told, prizes in North Carolina totaled $4.1 million for this drawing.

Thirty-four other tickets won the second-tier prize: eight in California, four each in Florida and New York, two each in Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey and Virginia, and one each in Arizona, the District of Columbia, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

The winning numbers are: 5-28-62-65-70 Mega Ball: 5

The North Carolina winners will have to go to the NCEL Headquarters in Raleigh. They must also fill out this form and bring with them a photo ID and social security card.
The winners have 180 days to claim their prize.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot will return to $40 million. That's because at least one jackpot winning ticket was purchased.

Tuesday's drawing was initially thought to be the largest jackpot ever, but lottery administrators said the actual jackpot was less than the estimated $1.6 billion. It came in at $1.5 billion which is slightly less than the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot split between three winning tickets in 2016.

That ticket was sold in South Carolina. However, we may never know who bought the ticket, because South Carolina is one of six states where winners can claim their prize anonymously.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlotterymega millionsfinancemoneynorth carolina newsbuzzworthyNCCary
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
UK theft suspect looks just like Ross from 'Friends'
Genie Francis on her big return to 'General Hospital'
'Check your tickets carefully:' Here are the winning Mega Millions numbers
Britney Spears' hit '...Baby One More Time' turns 20
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Military plane drops Humvee over Harnett County neighborhood
Police: Girls plotted to kill classmates and drink their blood
2 dead in shooting at Ky. grocery store: Police
Wilson animal shelter is over capacity, needs your help
New Rocky Mount Event Center expected to bring economic boost
Edgecombe County 1-year-old clings to life after family dog attacks her
Raleigh boutique hosts clothing drive to benefit Dress for Success
Trump condemns suspicious packages as 'despicable acts'
Show More
Dog commits con job all in the name of McDonald's food
UK theft suspect looks just like Ross from 'Friends'
155 cases of rare polio-like illness under investigation
Three found guilty in college basketball pay-for-play trial
RDU adds nonstop flight to Canada
More News