AMERICAN IDOL

North Carolina American Idol contestant hopes to bring title back to the state

EMBED </>More Videos

NC American Idol contestant hopes to bring title back to the state (WTVD)

By
A North Carolina American Idol contestant hopes to journey on through the singing competition.

Shannon O'Hara,17, of Mooresville, hopes to bring the American Idol crown back to her home state.


"I've been singing for as long as I can remember," says O'Hara.

The teen says she's auditioned for other talent competitions but it never felt right.

"American Idol is the one I wanted... but I was never old enough to audition."

Her dream now a reality as she sailed through some of the toughest rounds the show has to offer.


O'Hara is self-taught on the guitar and took only a few years of piano lessons. "No one in my family can do anything music-wise, so I got all of it on me and not anyone else."

Her music style is a mix of Adele and soul.

Does Shannon have what it takes to become the next American Idol? Tune in Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentamerican idolNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AMERICAN IDOL
Perspective: American Idol runner-up Clark Beckham judges Miss NC
Next season's 'American Idol' bus tour dates announced
And the next 'American Idol' is...
'American Idol' close to naming season winner
'American Idol's' Top 3 revealed
More american idol
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Show More
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
More News