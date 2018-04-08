Shannon O'Hara,17, of Mooresville, hopes to bring the American Idol crown back to her home state.
"I've been singing for as long as I can remember," says O'Hara.
The teen says she's auditioned for other talent competitions but it never felt right.
"American Idol is the one I wanted... but I was never old enough to audition."
Her dream now a reality as she sailed through some of the toughest rounds the show has to offer.
O'Hara is self-taught on the guitar and took only a few years of piano lessons. "No one in my family can do anything music-wise, so I got all of it on me and not anyone else."
Her music style is a mix of Adele and soul.
Does Shannon have what it takes to become the next American Idol? Tune in Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.