ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oscars 2019: Decision to announce cinematography, other categories during commercials met with backlash

EMBED </>More Videos

(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP|Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
Oscars showrunners are doing everything they can to cut down the ceremony's massive run-time this year, but not everyone is happy with the film academy's decision to present four Academy Awards during commercial breaks in the broadcast.

This year, the Oscars for cinematography, film editing, makeup and hairstyling and live-action short will be presented off-air, an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences spokesperson said Monday.

The reaction from some of the Oscars' most famous alums has been swift.

Guillermo del Toro, who won Best Director last year, blasted the decision, saying "Cinematography and editing are at the very heart of our craft. They are cinema itself."

RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

Best Actor winner Russell Crowe wrote a scathing tweet, calling it "such a fundamentally stupid decision."

And Alfonso Cuaron, the mastermind behind one of this year's most-nominated films, "Roma," added, "No one single film has ever existed without cinematography and without editing."

Academy President John Bailey says the change was made to help keep the broadcast to three hours, but in an email to Academy members, he promised the winning speeches will be shown later in the broadcast.

"We are committed to presenting a show which we all will be proud of," Bailey said.
In future years, four to six rotating categories could be cut from the broadcast.

The move has been generally disliked by both nominees and many film fans on social media, some of whom have been tweeting with the hashtag #PresentAll24 for weeks.

"This decision has nothing to do with any decision about cinema," Cuaron said earlier this month at the Directors Guild Awards. "It's a broadcast thing decision. It's about the show, the entertainment. But it should not be part of the discussion of what Academy Awards are about. The Academy Awards should be about celebrating the artists in the different categories."

Curaon is the only nominee in a cut category who is up for other awards, including Best Director and Best Picture. Those will be presented during the broadcast.

Last week at the Nominees Luncheon, "Bohemian Rhapsody" editor John Ottman called the change insulting. His ended up being in one of the cut categories as well.

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awards
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
Charlie & the Chocolate Factory now playing at DPAC
Here's what to do in Durham this week
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LIVE: Several units respond to apartment complex fire in Raleigh
Autopsy finds Hania Aguilar most likely died from suffocation
Wake County principal warns parents about #ActUpChallenge
Warrant: Investigators now have DNA sample of Burger King rape suspect
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Prank glitter bomb explodes in Wake County commissioner's home
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Poll: Majority of NC residents support end of monopoly on liquor sales
Show More
Cards skimmed at Cash Points ATMs in Orange, Alamance counties
Lawmakers look to tackle gerrymandering in North Carolina
Some Fort Bragg troops to be deployed to US-Mexico border
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
More News