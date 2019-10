EMBED >More News Videos An Oxford family has $10,000 in their pockets after winning the first-place prize on Sunday night's episode of 'America's Funniest Home Videos.'

OXFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Oxford family has $10,000 in their pockets after winning the first-place prize on Sunday night's episode of "America's Funniest Home Videos."The prank, submitted by the Bullock family, shows a little girl getting a big scare to after her twin brother hid inside a large teddy bear.