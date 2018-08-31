Paul McCartney to start 2019 US tour in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Sir Paul McCartney announced the lineup for his "Freshen Up" US tour, and his first performance will be in Raleigh!
The tour's first performance will be held at the PNC Arena.
So far, five confirmed dates have been announced, marking McCartney's first series of stateside concerts since his "One On One" tour that played to roughly 2 million fans around the world in 2016 and 2017.
Paul adds first U.S. dates to #FreshenUpTour Full details HERE: https://t.co/ANqrnFQe8S pic.twitter.com/SondsuUlJV— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 31, 2018
"Freshen Up" will also be McCartney's first tour after the release of his brand new album, "Egypt Station," which is being released Sept. 7 by Capitol Records.
McCartney's latest album features the AAA Top 10 single "Come On To Me" and is already getting rave reviews.
"Freshen Up" also marks McCartney's first kick-off show in Raleigh since 2002's "Driving World Tour."
Tickets for the event can be viewed here.
