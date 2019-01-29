ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Raleigh author who self-published best-selling book lands movie deal for 4

EMBED </>More Videos

A.G. Riddle had no writing experience when he decided to self-publish a book in 2013.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Raleigh-based businessman A.G. Riddle had no writing experience when he was inspired to write a book.

Riddle was working as a tech consultant, helping to get Internet startups off the ground, when he decided to take a chance and write and self-publish his first book, "The Atlantis Gene" in March 2013.

"My first book was almost completely homemade," Riddle said. "I wrote the book, did my own edits and then my mom edited the book; she was a retired eighth-grade English teacher, and I made the cover myself. It was OK, the current covers are a lot better.

"In March of 2013, I put it out there, my now-wife put it on Facebook and hounded her friends to read this book," he added. "That's how it sort of got started."

Riddle self-published "The Atlantis Gene" through Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) and said being able to self-publish gave him more control of his new career.

"Writing the first one is certainly the toughest, but there's never been a better time to release your novel, in my opinion," he said.

"The Atlantis Gene" became the first book of "The Origin Mystery," a trilogy that has sold more than 2 million copies in the United States. Riddle released his fourth novel, "Departure" in the fall of 2015. "Departure" follows the survivors of a flight that takes off in the present and crash-lands in a changed world. 20th Century Fox is developing "Departure" for a feature film. Several of his books have been picked up for film development.

"So, four of them are an option for feature films, so we'll see where that goes," Riddle said.

Riddle's seventh book, "Winter World" is set for release Feb. 26.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbooksmoviesraleigh newskindlebusinessdealsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Grammy-winning R&B singer James Ingram dies at 66
The best educational and kid-focused events and deals in Durham this week
Caelynn reveals past sex assault to Colton on date
'Black Panther' returning to theaters for free screenings
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Snow timeline: When flakes will fall in the Raleigh area
One person found dead in Raleigh apartment fire
Grammy-winning R&B singer James Ingram dies at 66
Officer found dead after investigation uncovers crimes against child
Proposed law calls for $6M to test 15,000 backlogged rape kits
5 students accused of stealing pieces of NC State's former basketball court
Short shorts, bare midriffs could soon be OK under Wake Schools dress-code changes
Trace your ancestry for free: Elon center provides access to genealogy resources
Show More
'Empire' actor attacked in possible hate crime, police say
Thousands of strangers attend funeral for veteran with no family
Deputy shocked by vulgar message on Bojangles' biscuit
Husband and wife killed in shootout with HPD officers
FaceTime bug lets callers listen through unanswered phones
More News