Red Hat Amphitheater welcomes back first crowd since 2019

Red Hat Amphitheater welcomes back first crowd since 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the Red Hat Amphitheater's first concert back since 2019, the venue welcomed local hip-hop group Kooley High and an opener by The Hot at Nights.

"Just to have an opportunity to be out in the community is great," said Crystal Reed, who was with her husband Scooter. "It seems like it's going to be socially distant. I'm fully vaccinated so I've got all my bases covered. We made it almost an entire year without getting struck with COVID in my home."



Before their show tonight, Kooley High was elated to be back under the gazes of the masses.

Since the last show, a lot has changed: metal detectors are wand-free, bathrooms are individual instead of a big trailer -- you can also get your food using a code. There was also a COVID-19 vaccination unit outside Red Hat.

RELATED: Concerts and festivals are returning to Raleigh this year after new CDC guidance

Festivals and concerts will be returning to Raleigh this fall following new CDC guidance.



"This is the first I've been back to anything," said Justin Glover, who was with Marget Ragsdale. "My friend is playing here tonight so we came to support him and just to get back out it feels good."

The Amped Up Music Series will be held every Thursday through July featuring local Raleigh artists building up to even bigger concerts later on.
