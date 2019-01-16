ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rules and Winners

Show Us Your "Holiday Smile" Sweepstakes 2018 Rules
Contacted and selected winners didn't respond within the alloted time

Junior League of Fayetteville Holly Day Fair: Live with Kelly and Ryan In-Studio Audience Sweepstakes Rules
- Winner: Karen Lizotte

ABC11 and Food Lion CMA Awards Sweepstakes Rules
Contacted and selected winners didn't respond within the alloted time

Junior League of Raleigh A Shopping Spree: Live with Kelly and Ryan In-Studio Audience Sweepstakes Rules
- Winner: Natalie Pennington

Summer Samsung Sweepstakes Rules
- Winner: James Giles

ABC11 and Live Nation's VIP Experience to Janet Jackson: State of the World Tour Sweepstakes Rules
- Winners: Gina Whitted and John Luckado
