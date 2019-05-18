Sammy Shore, Comedy Store co-founder and father of Pauly Shore, dies at 92

The elder Shore "passed away peacefully of natural causes" at his home in Las Vegas, surrounded by his wife, Suzanne, and family, the Comedy Store tweeted Saturday morning. The date of Shore's death was not disclosed.
He and his writing partner Rudy De Luca founded the comedy club, located at 8433 Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood, in 1972.
Dad, you lived an amazing life and I'm so proud to say that you are my father. When you're in heaven I'll be killing the crowds night after night and carrying on your legacy. Love you Dad. Rest in peace.— Pauly Shore (@PaulyShore) May 18, 2019
Your son and fellow stand up comic, Love,
Pauly#thecomedystore pic.twitter.com/Uw9K3qtKFr
"Dad, you lived an amazing life and I'm so proud to say that you are my father," Pauly Shore said in a tribute on Twitter. "When you're in heaven I'll be killing the crowds night after night and carrying on your legacy. Love you Dad. Rest in peace."
During his lengthy career as a stand-up comic, Sammy Shore opened for such luminaries as Elvis Presley, Tony Orlando, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Sammy Davis, Jr., and Tom Jones.