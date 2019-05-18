Arts & Entertainment

Sammy Shore, Comedy Store co-founder and father of Pauly Shore, dies at 92

Sammy Shore is seen in a photo published on Twitter by The Comedy Store on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (The Comedy Store)

By ABC7.com staff
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Sammy Shore, a co-founder of the legendary Comedy Store on the Sunset Strip and father of fellow comedian Pauly Shore, has died at age 92, according to the comedy club's official Twitter account.

The elder Shore "passed away peacefully of natural causes" at his home in Las Vegas, surrounded by his wife, Suzanne, and family, the Comedy Store tweeted Saturday morning. The date of Shore's death was not disclosed.

He and his writing partner Rudy De Luca founded the comedy club, located at 8433 Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood, in 1972.

"Dad, you lived an amazing life and I'm so proud to say that you are my father," Pauly Shore said in a tribute on Twitter. "When you're in heaven I'll be killing the crowds night after night and carrying on your legacy. Love you Dad. Rest in peace."

During his lengthy career as a stand-up comic, Sammy Shore opened for such luminaries as Elvis Presley, Tony Orlando, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Sammy Davis, Jr., and Tom Jones.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleslos angeles countywest hollywoodcomedycomedianobituary
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man convicted of killing NCSU student in 1975 set to go free
Hundreds gather at Atlantic Beach to honor man swept away by rip current
Cafeteria worker fired for giving student free lunch won't return
Country singer's tour bus damaged in fatal crash on SC highway
Arnold Schwarzenegger assaulted during event in South Africa
Pet sitter caught on doggie cam naked inside client's home
Uber, Lyft drivers coordinate to manipulate surge pricing: Report
Show More
Coach hailed as hero for tackling armed student at Oregon school
Wake County judge presides over convicted killer's hearing seeking new trial
Oprah surprises NJ principal, students with $500K donation
Got to Be NC Festival, Bloomfest and other things to do this weekend
Rescue crews recover body of swimmer missing in Tar River
More TOP STORIES News