new year's eve

Sheryl Crow, Usher to perform on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' from New Orleans

Sheryl Crow and Usher will perform from New Orleans on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020" on ABC. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES -- The Big Easy will get to ring in 2020 with live performances from Sheryl Crow and Usher.

ABC announced Tuesday that the "Soak up the Sun" and "Yeah!" singers will perform live from the Allstate Fan Fest in New Orleans during "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020." They'll join "Pose" actor Billy Porter, who will host the Central time zone celebration in the Central time zone.

It was previously announced that Ciara will host and perform the celebration out west. Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Dan + Shay, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Ramos, Salt-N-Pepa and SHAED will also perform from Hollywood.

Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale will host the telecast from Times Square in New York City. East Coast performers have yet to be announced.

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020" kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC on Dec. 31.
