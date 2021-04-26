Oscars

ShopLocalish Steal & Deals: Get award-winning skin, nails on a budget

Deals include Skinlab, Perricone MD and Deborah Lippmann
Get the look of stars at the Oscars on a budget with these deals

Glowing skin and exquisite nails are staples of any red carpet

Although Hollywood stars spend a small fortune getting ready, it can be affordable to get their looks.

Shop these deals to have Oscar-worthy looks every day.

The Skinlab Trilogy Wand System offers a three-in-one skincare device and serum. It was originally $275, but now it's $137.50 with free shipping. That's 50% savings.

RELATED: Oscars fashion 2021: Whites, gold and glam dominate Hollywood's biggest night season

The next deal is Perricone MD - science-backed skincare. It was originally $35 to $599, but the deal is $17.50 to $289, a 50% savings.

The final Oscar deal is for Deborah Lippmann nail polish and treatments. It was originally $19 to $36, but the deal is $9.50 to $18 - 50% off.

Visit shoplocalish.com or point your phone at the QR code in the video above for more information.
