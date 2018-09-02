U.S. & WORLD

Spotify offering perk for college students

Spotify offering perk for college students. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on September 2, 2018.

Spotify has a perk for college student subscribers.

The streaming company is offering them access to its on-demand video service for free.

That gives students access to Hulu and Showtime for just $5 a month.

If purchased separately, these products would add up to nearly $30.

In order to get the deal, students have to be enrolled in an accredited Title IX college or university.

They also have to sign up directly with Spotify.
