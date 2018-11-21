HOLIDAY

Stars visit their hometowns, give back in 'I'm Coming Home' on ABC Thanksgiving

EMBED </>More Videos

Kristin Chenoweth, Daymond John and Jake Owen visit their roots this Thanksgiving. (GREG SPENCER/ABC)

What better time to visit your roots and give back to the people who shaped you than during Thanksgiving?

This Thanksgiving, watch award-winning actress Kristin Chenoweth, country music star Jake Owen and entrepreneur from ABC's Shark Tank Daymond John each visit their childhood homes in a new special I'm Coming Home.


Chenoweth returns to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she visits her first home and high school.

She surprises students at Broken Arrow High School and reconnects with her former teachers in an emotional reunion.

Vero Beach, Florida, native and country music star Jake Owen takes you to where he first discovered his passion for music. He visits the Riverside Cafe where he first performed.



Meantime, Daymond John returns to Hollis, Queens, and his childhood home where he shares his inspirational journey to becoming a fashion industry pioneer.

He pays it forward at his former school, Bayside High School, where he donates computers and tablets.

In addition, you won't want to miss Nobody's Fool actress Tiffany Haddish and director Tyler Perry share their special Thanksgiving messages and memories of their childhood. They each share what going home means to them.

Don't miss "I'm Coming Home," executive produced by Whoopi Goldberg and Tom Leonardis, on Thursday night, November 22 at 10/9c, on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentthanksgivingABCshark tankholiday
HOLIDAY
Fun facts about the North Pole
How many calories will your Thanksgiving meal cost you?
Fayetteville family continues to search for answers during holiday weekend
Stay safe on the roads for Thanksgiving Eve, Blackout Wednesday
More holiday
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The best family and learning events in Cary this week
Popular Raleigh bar to close at end of year
Top budget travel picks: Raleigh to Louisville
'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' to air on ABC
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Wake County educator's tweet on teaching Thanksgiving goes viral
Troopers stationed every 20 miles on I-40 for Thanksgiving week
Raleigh ranked as 2nd best city to live in
'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' to air on ABC
Sketch released of man who attacked Raleigh woman on porch
7-year-old becomes police officer after fight with cancer
'It's never easy:' Wake Co. School Board approves reassignment plan
Jell-O is launching edible slime
Show More
Glamour magazine moving away from print and going digital
Mercy Hospital shooter shot himself, but killed by police bullet
Video: Man swings machete during road rage incident
Popular Raleigh bar to close at end of year
Michael Jordan gives back to his NC hometown
More News