"SunTrust Broadway at DPAC: Magic of Broadway Season" Tune In to Win Sweepstakes

Watch for a chance to win 2019-2020 DPAC season seats!

Watch for the secret word during the special on March 23 at 7pm and March 24 at midnight and find out which shows are coming to the DPAC and for a chance to win 2 season seats!

Register on the sweepstakes entry page and enter the secret word. One entry per person per day allowed.



To view sweepstakes rules and winners, visit: https://abc11.com/5089294/ Winner selected on or around Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:59pm.
