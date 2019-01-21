Watch for the secret word during the special on March 23 at 7pm and March 24 at midnight and find out which shows are coming to the DPAC and for a chance to win 2 season seats!
Register on the sweepstakes entry page and enter the secret word. One entry per person per day allowed.
To view sweepstakes rules and winners, visit: https://abc11.com/5089294/ Winner selected on or around Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:59pm.
"SunTrust Broadway at DPAC: Magic of Broadway Season" Tune In to Win Sweepstakes
