The Internet has a new star.Ryan McKenna, 13, went viral during the 2018 Super Bowl after the teen took a selfie with Justin Timberlake during his halftime show.According to McKenna, he "didn't really know" the selfie was going to happen."There was a Super Bowl halftime lady and she, like, said that we were in a special section," he explained. "He just came up, and I just, like, jumped right in there with him. And he stopped right in our row so it was perfect."Memes of him looking distracted during the performance quickly appeared on social media as but the teen explained why he was on his phone right when Timberlake walked up next to him."I had a video going and my phone shut off," Ryan said. "That's why I was on my phone. And I love him, because he's, like, my favorite singer, and I had to get the selfie with him."Ryan, who was still in Minnesota when Good Morning America interviewed him, said that despite the Patriots' loss, he'll still treasure his Super Bowl memory."It was definitely a great opportunity. This is insane," he said. "Like, this is crazy. I got to meet him and get a picture with him because he's awesome."