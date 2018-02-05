ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'This is insane:' Super Bowl selfie kid explains Justin Timberlake moment

EMBED </>More Videos

Recording artist Justin Timberlake performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Christopher Polk/Getty)

The Internet has a new star.

Ryan McKenna, 13, went viral during the 2018 Super Bowl after the teen took a selfie with Justin Timberlake during his halftime show.

According to McKenna, he "didn't really know" the selfie was going to happen.

"There was a Super Bowl halftime lady and she, like, said that we were in a special section," he explained. "He just came up, and I just, like, jumped right in there with him. And he stopped right in our row so it was perfect."



Memes of him looking distracted during the performance quickly appeared on social media as but the teen explained why he was on his phone right when Timberlake walked up next to him.

"I had a video going and my phone shut off," Ryan said. "That's why I was on my phone. And I love him, because he's, like, my favorite singer, and I had to get the selfie with him."

Ryan, who was still in Minnesota when Good Morning America interviewed him, said that despite the Patriots' loss, he'll still treasure his Super Bowl memory.

"It was definitely a great opportunity. This is insane," he said. "Like, this is crazy. I got to meet him and get a picture with him because he's awesome."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentfootballsportssuper bowl 52justin timberlake
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News