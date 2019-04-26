Arts & Entertainment

Tennessee movie theater changes branding for 'Hellboy' movie

A photo of a Tennessee movie theater board is going viral for their way they decided to brand the new movie, "Hellboy."

Owners of the Rocky Theater in Dickson decided to steer clear of the "H-E-double hockey sticks" at the front of the movie's title in favor of a more PG version -- Heckboy.

The theater is a stickler for not putting names with "profanity" on its boards, fearing it could upset the church and school across the street.

However, the original movie poster still appears on the building.

Either way, it's sparked a comical conversation on Twitter, distracting from the movie's lackluster reception at the box office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviemovie theaterbig talkers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News