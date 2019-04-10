'The Lion King' new trailer: Timon and Pumbaa sing, Mufasa gives iconic speech to Simba

In 100 days, the king arrives. Watch the brand new trailer for #TheLionKing now. pic.twitter.com/OIjl7GQzyE— The Lion King (@disneylionking) April 10, 2019
The new trailer features a plethora of iconic moments from the original 1995 animated film.
The all-star cast includes Donald Glover as the voice of Simba and Beyoncé as Nala. James Earl Jones will reprise his role of Mufasa, Simba's father.
Seth Rogan and Billy Eichner take on the voices of friends Pumbaa and Timon, while Chiwetel Ejiofor of 12 Years a Slave gives voice to Simba's scheming uncle, Scar.
John Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key and Alfre Woodard also star in the film.
The live-action movie will be directed by Jon Favreau, director of the live-action The Jungle Book.
The Lion King will hit theaters on July 19, 2019.
