'The Lion King' new trailer: Timon and Pumbaa sing, Mufasa gives iconic speech to Simba

Watch the first trailer for the upcoming live-action version of ''The Lion King.'' The trailer was released in late 2018.

The countdown to the live-action The Lion King is on. It's getting released in 100 days. To celebrate, Disney dropped a new trailer.



The new trailer features a plethora of iconic moments from the original 1995 animated film.

The all-star cast includes Donald Glover as the voice of Simba and Beyoncé as Nala. James Earl Jones will reprise his role of Mufasa, Simba's father.

Seth Rogan and Billy Eichner take on the voices of friends Pumbaa and Timon, while Chiwetel Ejiofor of 12 Years a Slave gives voice to Simba's scheming uncle, Scar.

John Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key and Alfre Woodard also star in the film.

The live-action movie will be directed by Jon Favreau, director of the live-action The Jungle Book.

The Lion King will hit theaters on July 19, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
