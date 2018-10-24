ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Is that you, Ross? British theft suspect bears striking resemblance to David Schwimmer's 'Friends' character

EMBED </>More Videos

Is that you, Ross? UK police are looking for a theft suspect who bears a striking resemblance to the "Friends" character.

Is that you, Ross? British police are looking for a theft suspect who bears a striking resemblance to the "Friends" character.

Authorities in Blackpool, England posted a photo to Facebook, showing the culprit carrying cans of beer.

The man is wanted for a theft at a restaurant.

The picture garnered thousands of comments, referencing David Schwimmer. Some "Friends" fans even referenced a specific episode about a Ross look-alike named Russ.

One person commented, "That's clearly not Ross. They're as different as night and... later that night," in reference to a quote by Ross' sister Monica in the episode.

Police said they have ruled out Schwimmer as a suspect, saying they have confirmed actor was in America on the date of the crime.

On Wednesday, Schwimmer posted a spoof video to Twitter and Facebook using the hashtag #itwasntme. The footage shows the actor walking through a grocery store aisle, carrying cans of beer.

"Officers, I swear it wasn't me. As you can see, I was in New York. To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionfacebooktwittercelebrityactorpoliceu.s. & worldengland
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Million-dollar Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Cary
Genie Francis on her big return to 'General Hospital'
'Check your tickets carefully:' Here are the winning Mega Millions numbers
Britney Spears' hit '...Baby One More Time' turns 20
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Military plane drops Humvee over Harnett County neighborhood
Police: Girls plotted to kill classmates and drink their blood
2 dead in shooting at Ky. grocery store: Police
Wilson animal shelter is over capacity, needs your help
New Rocky Mount Event Center expected to bring economic boost
Edgecombe County 1-year-old clings to life after family dog attacks her
Raleigh boutique hosts clothing drive to benefit Dress for Success
Million-dollar Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Cary
Show More
Trump condemns suspicious packages as 'despicable acts'
Dog commits con job all in the name of McDonald's food
155 cases of rare polio-like illness under investigation
Three found guilty in college basketball pay-for-play trial
RDU adds nonstop flight to Canada
More News