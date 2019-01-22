OSCARS

Oscar nominations 2019 live stream: Tracee Ellis Ross, Kumail Nanjiani announce Academy Awards nominees

Watch LIVE breaking news coverage when it happens from ABC7 Eyewitness News.

Oscars fans, the day has come. Tuesday morning, we finally get to know who will be nominated at this year's ceremony.

Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani are announcing the nominees beginning at 8:20 a.m. ET | 5:20 a.m. PT.

Watch the announcement live in the player above and check back for updates below as all 24 categories are announced.

RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
