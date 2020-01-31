celebrity

Will Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston make the internet's dreams come true by reuniting at the Oscars?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunite at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner)

By Andrea Lans
LOS ANGELES -- As the epitome of early-2000s red carpet romance, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston stole our hearts as Hollywood's golden couple. Pitt and Aniston debuted their relationship on the 1999 Emmy Awards red carpet. After a whirlwind romance, Hollywood's "it" couple got married in 2000.

Five years later, Pitt and Aniston formally announced their separation to the public: "We would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any speculation reported by the tabloid media."

However, the internet is still congregating in a bout of collective nostalgia, analyzing every possible connection between the former couple (including the possibility that their shared stylists is a key indicator in the rekindling of their romance).

EMBED More News Videos

Brad Pitt tells ABC7's George Pennacchio how grateful he is to be acknowledged among all his friends at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.



Social media exploded after Pitt and Aniston's reunion at the 2020 SAG Awards. The paparazzi caught the former couple at the picture perfect moment when Pitt caught Aniston's wrist and emphatically greeted her.

The sparks in their eyes has since been dissected on every entertainment outlet and social media platform--and for good reason, too. In case you need a refresher on the former couple's relationship statuses: they're both single.

Aniston separated from Justin Theroux in 2017 and while Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016, the pair's divorce was only finalized in April 2019.



When asked about his take on the fan response to their SAG Awards reunion, Pitt told Entertainment Tonight: "I'm blissfully naive and I'm gonna stay that way."

The former flames still continue to support each other, as seen in this sweet video of Pitt captivated by Aniston's acceptance speech at the SAG Awards.



With the biggest awards show of the year upon us, we only have one question on our minds...Will Pitt and Aniston have another reunion at the Oscars?

Unfortunately, the chances of this happening are highly unlikely. While Pitt is nominated as best supporting actor for his work in "Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood," Aniston has been making the awards show rounds for her work on "The Morning Show," but will likely not be in attendance at the Academy Awards.



Nevertheless, we're still holding out hope that the stars will align and Pitt and Aniston will run into each other at this year's Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

For all your Oscars after-party coverage, watch "On The Red Carpet After Dark" at 2:35 a.m. ET | 1:35 a.m CT | 11:35 p.m. PT on ABC (Check local listings).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjennifer anistoncelebrityromancesag awardsreunionoscarsacademy awardsactorbrad pitt
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY
J.Lo, Shakira ready to bring the heat to Super Bowl 2020 halftime show
How to watch this year's Oscar-nominated movies
The 'Birds of Prey' cast takes over 'Harleywood'
Jimmy Kimmel tempts Kumail Nanjiani with junk food after viral photo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot by RPD officer dies at hospital, RPD chief says
4th person charged in deadly shooting at Raleigh community center
Another Raleigh home robbed of safe with $25,000
NC 4-year-old found naked, alone, riding bike at midnight
Vandals spray paint swastikas, obscenities on Hope Mills businesses
Panthers part ways with TE Greg Olsen
More North Carolina teachers are staying in the state
Show More
Parents say Wake County didn't address known playground issues
Global emergency declared over coronavirus: WHO
Untested rape kits in the Triangle make up over a quarter of kits in NC
1st human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed in US
Trump defense says acts to help reelection not impeachable
More TOP STORIES News