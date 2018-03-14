ENTERTAINMENT

Wizard of Oz now playing at the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts

EMBED </>More Videos

The Wizard of Oz is now showing at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh through March 18. (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
There truly is no place like home, as one of the greatest family musicals of all time, the Wizard of Oz twists its way into Raleigh.

The entire family will be captivated as they travel down the Yellow Brick Road and beyond with Dorothy, Toto and their friends. The musical is based on the 1939 film and uses songs from the movie as well as additional music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and additional lyrics by Tim Rice.

The Wizard of Oz is playing at the Duke Center for the Performing Arts through Sunday, March 18.

Click here for more information
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusicalbroadway
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
This A.M.: Wednesday's top headlines
Gabrielle Union talks infertility, reveals diagnosis
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
Wakeboarding mama pulls off impressive 'In My Feelings' challenge
Aretha Franklin gravely ill and surrounded by loved ones in Detroit
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
More News